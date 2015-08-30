Pippa Middleton Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs in a String Bikini in St. Barts

Summer isn't over yet!

Pippa Middleton, 31, was snapped once again showing off her rocking bod this time atop a paddleboard. Kate Middleton's younger sister was on family vacation in St. Barts and the fitnessed obsessed royal in-law was wearing a barely-there purple and white patterned string bikini for the activity. (Just a few days ago, Pippa rocked a red-hot Vix bikini during the same trip.) The younger Middleton effortless paddled along donning shades and looking cool and collected. We'd expect nothing less from the athletic royal.

Pippa was joined by her mother Carole and younger brother James. Pippa's ex-beau James Matthews, whose family owns the Eden Rock hotel in St Bart's where the family is staying, also joined the crew for the vacation. Now that's the way to make the most of the last days of summer!

