Pippa Middleton Found the Perfect Frilly Blouse for a Honeymoon

By Isabel Jones Updated Jun 01, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Pippa Middleton's at it again with the flawless honeymoon style.

The newlywed was spotted at an airport in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday looking well-rested and happy to embark on married life in a casual yet polished ensemble.

Middleton donned a ruffled white Orla Kiely blouse with paisley embroidery (orlakiely.com; $107), a pair of slim-fitting skinny jeans, black Castañer espadrilles (sold out in black, shop them in rose here), tortoiseshell shades, and a frayed Sensi Studio tote bag (shop it in beige here).

Rocking straight strands and accessorizing with subtle hints of bling (nothing subtle about her MASSIVE engagement ring, of course), Pippa looked effortlessly glam.

Credit: Matrix/Getty

After landing in the city of Darwin, Middleton walked alongside her new husband, James Matthews, who looked dapper in a pale blue button-down, relaxed jeans, a woven belt, and casual-cool sneakers, a navy weekender bag in hand.

Credit: Newspix/Getty

We're calling it: honeymoon style star of the year: Pippa Middleton.

