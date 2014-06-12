Pippa Middleton Gears Up to Ride Her Bike Across the United States

Image zoom Richard Young/Rex/startraksphoto

Pippa Middleton has a big race ahead of her! The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister is preparing to bike ride across the United States as a participant in Race Across America. Pippa and her brother, James, are registered as part of an eight-person team, headed by their friend James Matthews, and the members are racing to benefit the Michael Matthews Foundation, a nonprofit that works to provide an education to children around the world who are unlikely otherwise to receive one. The cycling team will start their 3,000-mile journey from Oceanside, Calif., to Annapolis, Md., June 14 and are set to complete it in fewer than nine days.

Pippa, who has been training for the trek, is no stranger to athletic competition—she has taken part in the Highland Cross, a fell and cycle race across Scotland, and Switzerland's Engadin Marathon, an endurance skiing event. We wish Middleton and the rest of the team good luck on their long distance relay!

