Pippa Middleton Takes a Style Cue from Kate Middleton for the Wimbledon Final

Pippa Middleton made more appearances than her big sister Kate Middleton at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, but for her final day of watching tennis at the All England Club, she appeared to take a cue from her stylish royal sis.

The newlywed attended the men’s championships on Sunday in a white floral sundress, just like the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

Pippa cheered Roger Federer on to a Wimbledon victory in a white floral Weekend Max Mara sundress with ruffle detailing. She paired the summery frock with a green Tory Burch crossbody bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and platform wedge sandals (shop a similar pair here). HGL/Getty

Karwai Tang/Getty

While Pippa took in the match alongside her brother James and mother Carole, her older sister watched with her husband, Prince William. Kate cheered on her family friend Roger Federer in a fitted white sundress with a floral pattern at her hem. She accessorized with a white Victoria Beckham purse and her fashionable new lob haircut.

The support of the Middletons must have helped cbecause Federer took home his eighth Wimbledon championship trophy as the royals looked on. See more of Pippa's best street style looks in our gallery.