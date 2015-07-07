Pippa Middleton Wows at Wimbledon in a Flirty Floral Frock

Pippa Middleton is one busy gal! After completing the Safaricom Marathon in Kenya, Africa, last week, the star zipped back to the U.K. for Princess Charlotte's christening before taking off to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

For her courtside attire yesterday, the royal-in-law chose an absolutely charming Suzannah frock ($772; suzannah.com). Middleton's silk tea dress featured a hand-painted floral print on a muted mint background, deep neckline, and seamed empire waist. She paired the flirty piece with a fringe leather bag and neutral espdarille wedges, topping off her look with oversize sunnies and a selection of delicate jewelry. Here's to hoping for more stylish Pippa appearances in the near future.

