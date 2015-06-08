Look Good While Doing Good: Shop Pippa Middleton's Designer Collaboration for Charity

She's forever catching our attention with her perfectly prim style, so it was just a matter of time before Pippa Middleton added designer to her curriculum vitae. The 31-year-old has teamed up with Tabitha Webb to create a dress and a scarf to help raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Middleton has been a longtime supporter of the charity and is even looking forward to participating in their 40th annual bike ride later on this month. The socialite and author elaborated on why she decided to become even more involved, "As an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation, I wanted to do something different and exciting on behalf of this inspiring charity. I’m really looking forward to taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride this month and am thrilled I was able to collaborate with Tabitha on this project to help raise additional funds and awareness for the charity." The organization will use the raised funds to support life-saving research to aid in fighting cardiovascular diseases.

RELATED: Splendid in Stripes: Pippa Middleton Steps Out in a Perfectly Preppy Outfit

Together Middleton and Webb created an ultra-feminine dress ($453; tabithawebb.co.uk) and matching scarf ($146; tabithawebb.co.uk) to benefit the cause. Webb shared, "I’m really honored to be a part of such an amazing project. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Middleton throughout the designing process and we are delighted with the outcome. The dress is perfect for the summer—either worn with a denim jacket and pumps for a casual look or dressed up with heels for a special occasion."

The pieces are available for purchase in Tabitha Webb's London store or by shopping online at tabithawebb.co.uk. Check out more images from the collaboration below.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's Best Style Moments