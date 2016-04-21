Pippa Middleton Climbs a 33-Mile Race Through the Swiss Alps for Charity

Pippa Middleton is back at it again with the charity races! Kate Middleton’s sporty younger sister just completed a 33-mile charity course through the Swiss Alps to raise awareness for the United Kingdom’s National Skiers and Boarders Charity Disability Snowsport, according to the organization. The Patrouille des Glaciers (PDG) race kicked off April 19, and for four days, more than 5000 experienced hikers and skiers will trek along the Swiss-Italian border from Zermatt to Verbier.

The accomplished athlete was all smiles as she tackled the mountain along with hoards of other climbers with a pair of skis strapped to her back. While the race was grueling, her team managed to complete the course in 14 hours, 53 minutes, and 59 seconds.

AKM-GSI

This isn’t Middleton’s first rodeo: The star completed a 33.5-mile ski race in Norway in March, and showed off her skills in the world’s longest downhill ski race this past January.

The Duchess of Cambridge may be able to shoot an arrow, but her younger sis is an expert in a pair of skis.