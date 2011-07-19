Pippa Middleton: Check Out Her Summer Style!

Xposure Photos; ZumaPress
InStyle Staff
Jul 19, 2011 @ 3:10 pm

Ever since Pippa Middleton grabbed the world’s attention with her stunning form-fitting Alexander McQueen gown as her big sister's maid of honor, we've taken a closer look at this stylish Brit. Just this summer, we've spotted her in everything from BCBG Max Azria to the go-to British brand Whistles. Click “See the Photos” for more of Pippa Middleton outfits.

Tell us: Do you like Pippa’s style? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

