Piperlime's New Guest Editors: Rachel Bilson, Olivia Palermo and Byrdie Bell

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 09, 2011 @ 4:15 pm

Exciting news from Piperlime! To kick off the fall season, the e-tailer tapped Rachel Bilson, Olivia Palermo and Byrdie Bell to join Rachel Zoe as the site's guest editors, meaning the trio will pick their favorite pieces to share with shoppers. Their first round of favorites just went live, and styles include Rebecca Minkoff clutches (Bilson), structured BB Dakota blazers (Palermo) and patterned Sigerson Morrison booties (Bell). Piperlime is also hosting behind-the-scenes videos featuring the guest editors' fashion advice. Rachel Bilson's tip? "Everything is about being comfy!" We agree! Check out all of their selections on Piperlime.com.

