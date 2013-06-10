Pink's Pixie Is Gone! Check Out Her Longer Strands

Goodbye pixie, hello long layers! Pink ditched her trademark crop and stepped out with lengthy strands that fell past her shoulders over the weekend. This is a big change for the singer, who has never strayed too far from her punk rock pixie, save for the occasional video (like in the early aughts for the "Lady Marmalade"). According to Pink, June is prime time for a hair change. "Officially decided that June is crazy hair month," she tweeted. "If there's something you have been wanting to do—go for it! No fear! Crazy hair is fun." That's the spirit!

