Pink Revived Her Edgy 2000s Style with Her Latest Haircut

Pink went back to her 2000s roots with her latest hairstyle.

The "Walk Me Home" singer took to Instagram to show off a drastic change from her signature pixie cut, which she has typically styled into a faux-hawk. She shared a snap of her newly-shaven head, which is on full display as she looks down at bits of her shorn hair in her hands.

"Letting Go," read the image caption. It's unclear what Pink meant by the somewhat symbolic pose and accompanying words, but it certainly looks like she's ready to go back to the classic buzzed hairstyle similar in style to the one she rocked during her release of Can't Take Me Home, her first album.

While she didn't offer an explanation for the sudden change in look, the cut suits her fantastically, and she may even be readying to go back to the pink we know and love her for.

In September, Pink's daughter Willow Sage went under the cape for a side shave haircut in a bid to look more like her mom. Dad Carey Hart shared a photo of the cut in progress, where you can see how much Willow already looked so much like her mother it was heartwarming.

"Loving my punk rock daughter," Carey wrote. "Remember everyone, fly your own flag. There is no box to be put in. Its better to be your own self. Own it, and love it. And if anyone has a problem with it, tell them (politely) to move on. Cant wait to see the woman you grow up to be. I have a feeling you are gonna be strong, fierce, companionate, and caring. I’m so proud of you, willow."

What's Pink planning on next with her locks? Looks like we might be clued in very soon, and hopefully so – Pink is known for the perfect, chic hairstyles that perfectly fit her personality, so it'll be interesting to see where she goes from here.