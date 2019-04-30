Pink Opens Up About Having a Miscarriage At 17

In a new interview with USA Today, Pink revealed that she had a miscarriage at 17, which inspired some of the lyrics behind her new album, Hurts 2B Human.

When asked about her song, "Happy," and its lyrics —"Since I was 17, I've always hated my body / and it feels like my body's hated me"— she said that they referenced a miscarriage she experienced at that age and the effect it had on the way she felt about her body.

"The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," she told USA Today. "And I was going to have that child."

Pink added that she has had "several miscarriages since" and felt that it was "important to talk about what you're ashamed of."

"When that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do," she said.

According to Mayo Clinic, about 10-20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, but in reality, that number is likely a lot higher because a lot of miscarriages occur so early in pregnancy that someone may not know that they're pregnant. While miscarriages are more likely among people older than 35, they can happen at any age.

Pregnancy loss can be devastating, no matter the circumstances, but therapy and counseling can be helpful ways to cope for those who can access it.

For Pink, it wasn't until five years later that she first went to therapy, at the encouragement of her best friend and former assistant, Laura Wilson. She told USA Today that she's been with the same therapist ever since.

"I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out," she said. "What I love about therapy is that they'll tell you what your blind spots are. Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with.

The singer now has two children with husband Carey Hart, and along with therapy, credits her sense of humor as a coping mechanism.

"I think the reason I can go to such uncomfortable places and be so honest is because I have a really healthy sense of humor," she said. "I'm extremely self-deprecating, and when [expletive] goes bad – which in any life is inevitable – you've just got to find the funny. It's because I can laugh that I can cry so hard."