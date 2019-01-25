Pink Isn't Backing Down From Her Support of Nathan Phillips

You may be used to celebs posting #TBTs — that'd be throwback Thursday — but Pink's offering up a "Throw up Thursday" in the wake of the Nathan Phillips confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial. People reports that the singer is facing some blowback from her followers since more information has come to light about the whole situation. However, Pink's standing firm, writing in an Instagram post that although she's happy to apologize when it's appropriate, she's not going to change her mind this time.

Earlier in the week, she posted a video from the confrontation and said that if she was there, the headlines would have been a little different. She called out the lack of oversight, teachers, and chaperones, too. As more information came in about the event, some of those things did get explained, but Pink didn't offer up any sort of amendment — which had a few of her followers taking notice.

"I am the same girl I’ve always been. I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologized many times. I’m a big believer in apologies, when you’re wrong," she captioned a throwback snapshot. "I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone. I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions. If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don’t know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f*ck yourself.”

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She continued, saying that the country is in a bad place right now, and likening the state of affairs to the strange time before a divorce between two parents, where nothing but negativity and toxic words are exchanged. She also addressed the attacks on her husband and children, which only illustrated her thoughts that hate was taking the spotlight away from things like veterans rights, the government shutdown, and the racism and lack of equality that we're all seeing. While she didn't offer up a solution — is there one? — she did say that she'd keep on fighting for what she believes in, proving that she's the Pink that her fans know and love.

"This country is broken right now in a lot of ways. It makes me very angry and sad," the singer continued. "We all remind me of my parents right before their divorce when they could no longer even speak to each other with anything less than hatred and vitriol. It’s tragic. And we're all to blame. [...] No matter what vile things you say about me and my husband and my children. Onwards and upwards. Keep fighting the good fight."