Pink Leopard Accessories: Buy Now (If You Haven't Already)

Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Time Inc. Digital Studio
InStyle Staff
Sep 16, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

We were thrilled to see that Emma Hill of Mulberry used hot pink leopard accessories to add edge to the feminine separates in her spring collectiona look that trendsetting stars like Kate Moss and Ashley Olsen (inset) have been rocking for a while! Invest in a look-at-me fuchsia-spotted bag or belt now and enjoy the benefits all the way through spring!

Jimmy Choo clutch, $1,095; at Net-a-porter.com.

 Holli Rogers, Buying Director, net-a-porter.com

