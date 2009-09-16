Pink Leopard Accessories: Buy Now (If You Haven't Already)

Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic; Time Inc. Digital Studio
We were thrilled to see that Emma Hill of Mulberry used hot pink leopard accessories to add edge to the feminine separates in her spring collectiona look that trendsetting stars like Kate Moss and Ashley Olsen (inset) have been rocking for a while! Invest in a look-at-me fuchsia-spotted bag or belt now and enjoy the benefits all the way through spring!
Jimmy Choo clutch, $1,095; at Net-a-porter.com.
Holli Rogers, Buying Director, net-a-porter.com