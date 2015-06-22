Pink Impresses with Her Gourmet Cooking Skills, Shares Kitchen Secrets

A self-described Top Chef fanatic, Grammy-winning pop singer Pink attended wine and cooking seminars this past weekend at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colo. We caught up with her before she hit the stage as a participant in a cook-off, where she partnered with Andrew Zimmern of Bizarre Foods fame (it was a tie, by the way) and zested a blood orange like a pro. The star filled us in on her kitchen secrets, from what she grooves to while prepping a meal to how being a mom changed her approach to cooking.

On what it's like to cook at home with her family.

I cook every day. I have a 4-year-old, Willow. She grew up on tour with me and we had a chef, so as a result she’s a very good eater. Our rule is that she has to try everything once. Then if she doesn’t like it, she doesn’t have to eat it again. Salmon and greens of any kind are what I like to make the most, and that’s also Willow’s favorite.

On becoming a “veggie geek."

I’ve always cooked, but now that I’m a mother I cook differently. Before having a child, I liked vegetables but I didn’t make sure that I had them with every meal. Now I’m a full-on veggie geek. I have an organic garden and everything is homegrown. Organic food and being healthy is a passion. My favorite salad to make is grilled halloumi cheese with asparagus, truffle oil, and lemon juice. It’s so simple and delicious—and 4-year-olds will eat it!

On her kitchen soundtrack.

I listen to [French chanteuse] Édith Piaf​ when I cook; it’s this weird thing that I do. I just like to pretend that I’m French and skinny and bitchy and stylish and rad and that I can cook anything. There’s a mood that settles over the house that is sort of romantic when we are in the kitchen.

