Pink Talks About Motherhood and How Her Daughter Criticizes Her "Terrible" Singing Voice

Fresh off of her 3-year hiatus, Pink recently released a new, catchy single “Just Like Fire,” a song she penned for the upcoming fantasy film, Alice Through the Looking Glass. In light of her career return, Pink paid a visit to Good Morning America on Wednesday to talk about all things motherhood, and how she came up with her stage name, “Pink.”

At the top of our list of must-discuss topics is Pink’s hilarious story about her sassy 4-year-old, Willow Sage Hart. During the televised GMA interview, the Grammy-winning songstress brought up the time her little girl said she had a “terrible voice” because she finds mom’s singing to be “distracting.”

Although Pink says her little girl does like the new single, she once got a little too honest with mom about her singing voice. Pink recounted the hilarious mother-daughter exchange, saying: “When she was two, she was [like], ‘Shh, mama, terrible voice.’ First of all, who taught you the word ‘terrible’?” Too funny.

Despite her daughter’s tell-it-like-it-is personality, Pink told GMA (in the video above) that she is aiming to have another child and her reason for stepping out of the limelight was to make her family a priority. “I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family, so that is my absolute, number one goal.”

After many years in the industry, resulting in several awards and six studio albums, we’d say Pink deserves a break to focus on family. As for how she first garnered her stage name, Pink says her family was part of the reason: “It was a nickname when I was a kid [for] lots and lots and lots of reasons … some inappropriate … others not so much.” she told GMA. After a moment, the singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, got more specific about those reasons, citing the 1992 film “Reservoir Dogs… Mr. Pink” as just one inspiration behind her famous pseudonym.

When asked if her stage name had anything to do with her hair color as a teen, Pink replied, "No, no ... my hair was green at the time!" Watch Pink's Good Morning America interview in the video above.