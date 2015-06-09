Pink Brings Her Mini-Me Daughter Willow Hart to the Premiere of Inside Out

Talk about an adorable mother-daughter duo. Pink brought her 4-year-old look-alike Willow Sage Hart to the Los Angeles premiere of Pixar's highly-anticipated new film Inside Out, and they were hands down the cutest couple to walk the purple carpet.

Before heading in to watch the movie starring Mindy Kaling, Amy Poehler, and Bill Hader, the singer and her daughter gamely posed for photographers outside the El Capitan Theatre. For the occasion, they both wore dresses with bright collars, which along with their matching bright blonde hair, further highlighted their uncanny resmemblence. Looks like we have another mini-me on our hands!

