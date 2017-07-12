Pink and Her Daughter Wore Matching Floral Outfits and We Can't Even

If you ever wore matching outfits with your mom during your childhood, you probably recognize now that, yes, it was totally cheesy. But also that there's nothing better than "cheesy" when it comes to you and your mother!

On Tuesday Pink shared an Instagram post that was the definition of mother-daughter twinning goals. In the photo, she and her 5-year-old daughter Willow posed together in matching floral prints.

We❤️you Tysa #matchymatchy #ilovethatshewillstillletmedothis A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 11, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

"We you Tysa #matchymatchy #ilovethatshewillstillletmedothis," is how the Grammy Award-winning artist captioned the photo—heralding her love for the boho chic fashion label. Pink is wearing the wrap skirt in a Rise print, while her daughter is wearing a reworked, mini version of a dress from the brand in the same floral pattern. So cute!

The California-based brand was started over a decade ago by Tysa Wright, crafting its pieces with eco-friendly dyes and fabrics. All of its creations are made in the U.S., with the cotton skirt Pink wore as its signature design.

Now that the fashion-loving singer has worn the brand, we expect a rise in mommy-and-me twinning moments in its stylish designs coming to an Instagram feed near you.