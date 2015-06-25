Tour Pink's Malibu Beach House, Which Just Went on the Market 

What can you buy for $14 million in Malibu? Three-time Grammy winner Pink and her motocross husband Carey Hart’s beach home, that's what.

Courtesy of Zillow

The couple first purchased the Balinese-style contemporary home in late 2010 when Pink was pregnant with daughter Willow. At 6,800 square feet, the home is grand in size, featuring five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half baths, and a five-car garage. The property includes a terraced backyard, swimming pool, cabana, spa, and private beach access to Little Dume Beach.

Courtesy of Zillow

Courtesy of Zillow

Besides the luxurious property, moving into Pink’s home means you would be neighbors with numerous other celebrities in Point Dume, including Cindy Crawford and Matthew McConaughey.

