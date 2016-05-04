Pink Says She and Husband Carey Hart Are "Due" for a Break

One thing we love about Pink? She always keeps it real. The singer appeared on today's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she opened up about keeping the romance alive with husband Carey Hart after a decade of marriage.

"Today is a good day," she told host Ellen DeGeneres about their relationship. "We take breaks, we've had two breaks. The first one was about a year and the second one was eleven months."

"We're due," she laughed, adding that their time apart took place before the couple's 4-year-old daughter Willow was born. DeGeneres then questioned her about their most recent fight, which happened to be over Hart's pattern of constantly falling asleep while putting their little girl to bed.

"He always falls to sleep putting Willow to bed. The other night I said, 'Are you going to stay up tonight?' And he said, 'I would like to.' I said, 'I don't really know what that means. Should I light candles and open wine and put on a show? Are we going big here? Or are you going to fall asleep again?' So, I lit the candles and opened the wine, and an hour and a half later..." she said before revealing that he fell asleep. "And then he wakes up eventually. I'm pretending to be asleep. He comes in bed—it's pitch dark, he cannot see my face—and yet he rolls over and says, 'What's wrong?'"

"He just was guilty," Pink added.

"You lit candles," DeGeneres responded. "He was supposed to go big."

"He was. He sucks," Pink laughed. "No, he's good. He doesn't. He's very, very handsome. He's an incredible dad. That's why he falls asleep, because she wants him to stay."

Watch the full interview by clicking on the video above.