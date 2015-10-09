Pink and Her Husband Carey Hart Have a Red-Hot Date Night
How adorable are Pink and her husband, Carey Hart? The duo stepped out together for a good cause Thursday night in L.A., where they showed their support at the Autism Speaks to Los Angeles Celebrity Chef Gala.
And aside from cracking each other up on the red carpet, the pair also grabbed attention in coordinating ensembles during their parents-only night (the couple has a 4-year-old daughter named Willow). For the occasion, Pink wowed in a cherry red crop top and pleated leather skirt that she paired with all-black accessories. Meanwhile, Carey looked dapper in a complementary dark suit and striped tie.
But the duo did more than just attend—the singer also took the stage to perform "Beam Me Up" with Billy Mann inside the star-studded charity event.