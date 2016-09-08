Birthday Girl Pink Turns 37 Today! See Her Transformation Over the Years

Get the party started because our girl Pink is celebrating her birthday! The multi-Grammy Award-winning performer, known for her edgy hairstyles as much as she is for her powerful lyrics, is turning 37 today.

Born Alecia Beth Moore, Pink has been a pop rock staple of the music world for well over a decade, with hits like "Just Like a Pill," "So What" and, of course, crowd favorite "Get the Party Started."

The singer is also known to feature her family members in some of her work; her motocross-racing husband Carey Hart and mini-me daughter Willow Sage, 5, have made cameos in videos like "True Love" and "Just Give Me a Reason."

In honor of her birthday, take a look back at Pink's changing looks through the years.