Piers Morgan Says Kylie Jenner Isn't "Good Looking" During Rant About Her Billionaire Status

On Tuesday, it became official: Kylie Jenner was declared the youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

While many argue that Kylie wouldn't have ventured into the cosmetics business if it wasn't for her sister Kim's sex tape getting leaked, she still technically fits the definition of "self-made."

Unwilling to accept her billionaire status, Piers Morgan — a longtime nemesis of the KarJenner family — flung several insults at Jenner that hit below the belt during an on-air rant.

"When you say 'self-made,' her sister had sex with somebody, the tape got leaked, and the whole family cashed in," Morgan began while speaking with fellow anchor Susanna Reid per the Daily Mail. "That I think is a more accurate account of this thrilling entrepreneurial story."

While attempting to defend Jenner, Susanna was shut down by Piers, who went on to describe her as not "even that good looking" to the shock of his co-host. "I would have her at number four on the list of Kardashians, and the ones above her aren't much better," he said.

"I'm not being rude, the only hot Kardashian is Kendall [Jenner], the others... none of them are hot!," Morgan said, before adding: "Kendall is the only one you can honestly say is model quality, Kylie is as dim as a lump of bread."

After attacking Kylie's appearance, Morgan explained that she's setting a bad example for young girls who look up to her, pointing out that the coincidental timing of Jenner's title announcement and International Women's Day wasn't lost on him.

"We don't want young girls thinking the way to get on is to be a Kardashian, because that's madness. Make a sex tape, make a billion - what kind of message is that?" he asked. "Especially with International Women’s Day coming up, is this what we’re celebrating?"

Jenner has yet to respond to Piers's shocking comments, but we're sure momager Kris is working on a rebuttal right now.