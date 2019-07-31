Piers Morgan Accuses Meghan Markle of Being "Hypocritical" for Putting Jameela Jamil on Her Vogue Cover

Since its debut, Meghan Markle's British Vogue cover has received mixed reviews. Many are praising the duchess for taking a step back from the spotlight to showcase fifteen powerful women who are inspiring change, while others have taken issue with the front page's aesthetics, accusing her of ripping off the idea from the book The Game Changers.

However, Piers Morgan's unsolicited critique has to do with none of the above. Instead, he's upset with Meghan's choice in "change-makers" — notably, actress Jameela Jamil. “One of Meghan’s ‘kind & inspiring’ female-empowering ‘Vogue’ ‘heroines’ is Jameela Jamil — who called Beyonce a stripper, said Miley Cyrus was a vagina with no platform, & told Rihanna to ‘put your m*nge away.’"

Piers linked to his Daily Mail article, in which he referred to Meghan's guest-editing role as a "shamelessly hypocritical super-work Vogue stunt." Naturally, Jameela, who caught wind of Pier's Twitter tirade, didn't let his mean words slide.

“My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young," she replied to Morgan. "I have nothing to hide. You are old and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant sh*t stain smeared across our country.”

In a separate thread, Jameela added, "He's just the thirstiest b*tch alive."

Piers believed her comments proved his point, and he replied sarcastically: "One of Meghan's 15 'inspiring, kind, inclusive' heroines..."

Unfortunately for Piers, Jameela is still on the cover — and there's no changing that.