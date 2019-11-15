Pierce Brosnan’s Model Sons Are Coming to TV  

Ricky Gervais may be a controversial pick for the Golden Globes host this year, but if you’re put off by his cringe-inducing jokes, may we present to you a different reason to tune in to the 2020 show: Models.

On Friday it was announced that Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith’s sons, Dylan, 22, and Paris, 18, would assume the roles of Golden Globes Ambassadors (formerly titled Miss or Mr. Golden Globes) at next year’s show, which takes place on Jan. 5.

The duo will attend press events leading up to the show, however their most important duty will be to present the trophies to winners on stage. The honor is one that has been given to countless celebrity spawn over the decades, including Laura Dern (1982), Dakota Johnson (2006), and Isan Elba, who was granted the honor at last year’s ceremony.

"Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment,” President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria said in a statement, according to E! News. We're excited to see how they'll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger." Dylan and Paris have partnered with FEED, an organization that provides school children with nutritious meals, as part of their role.

Dylan and Paris are used to being ogled given their profession — both are signed with Next Model Management, and have walked the runways in Europe. They’re also both Very Tall: Dylan stands at 6’5”, and Paris at 6’1”.

The Large Adult Sons are the first brothers to be selected together in Golden Globes history, according to Soria. They aren’t, however, the first siblings to share the role in the same year. In 2017, Sylvester Stallone’s daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, shared the honor as well.

Pierce had three other children during his first marriage to Cassandra Harris: Two sons, Sean, 36, and Christopher, 47, and a daughter, Charlotte, who passed away in 2013 at age 41 from ovarian cancer.