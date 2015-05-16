Pierce Brosnan Turns 61 and Is as Dapper as Ever

There's something about Pierce Brosnan. Credit his appeal to his great genes, irresistible accent, and natural charisma, but the former James Bond has left many a lady swooning through the years. And as the No Escape actor celebrates the big 6-1 today, the same can still be said (seriously,we need to know his skincare regimen). Brosnan joins the ranks of men who not only have a few silvery streaks and boast high-profile careers, but also remain hotter than ever.

In honor of his birthday, we're taking a look at the other stars who we’re still crushing on after all these years.

