9 Pieces You Need to Recreate Sienna Miller's Style

With the days of bohemian frocks, floppy hats, and slouchy ankle boots behind her, Sienna Miller is now all about protecting her refined edge. The British actress' Victoria Victoria Beckham dress, Prada shoes, Salvatore Ferragamo sunglasses, and Alexander McQueen handbag ensemble (above, right) is the perfect middle ground look that sums up her style. For a more glam look, Miller turned it up a notch as the 2015 Cannes Film Festival in Balenciaga (above, center) and then showed us how to master relaxed street style in a cream-colored Stella McCartney top paired with black trousers and suede mules (above, left).

Inspired by Miller's timeless style? Revamp your wardrobe with these ladylike classics that have a kick of cool.

The Oversize Sunglasses

Dior, $335; nordstrom.com.

The Cropped Shell

Tibi, $425; tibi.com.

The Structured Tote

Henri Bendel, $478; henribendel.com.

The Bold Lip Color

Charlotte Tilburry 'Matte Revolution" lipstick in 'Bond Girl' (left) and 'Walk of Shame' (right), $32 each; nordstrom.com.

The Tapered Pants

Theory, $285; theory.com.

The Suede Mules

Trademark, $378; trade-mark.com.

The Sheath Dress

Vivienne Westwood Anglomania, $485; net-a-porter.com.

The Slit Skirt

L'Agence, $325; avenue32.com.

The Minimalist Heels

Barneys New York, $390; barneys.com.

