Pick Your Five Favorite Outifts Of the Week!

Larry Busacca/Chime For Change/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty; Norbert Kesten/Rex/Rex USA; Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP; Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
We’ve picked our Fashion A-List of the week! These five scene-stealing looks topped our list of favorites and secured winning spots in our Look of the Day section: Beyonce (in Gucci), Kerry Washington (in Jason Wu), Angelina Jolie (in Ralph & Russo), AnnaSophia Robb (in Georges Chakra), and Rose Byrne (in a leopard-print ensemble). Now that we’ve told you our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your top five looks, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Click the box below right now to get started!
