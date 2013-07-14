Pick Your Five Favorite Looks of the Week with Our A-List Tool

FameFlynet; WENN.com; WireImage; Startraksphoto.com; Splash News
It's time to pick your Fashion A-List! These five glamorous looks from around town made InStyle's Look of the Day section and scored spots in our Top 5: Kristen Stewart (in Zuhair Murad), Kate Hudson (in Elie Saab), Blake Lively (in Burberry Prorsum), Salma Hayek (in Saint Laurent), and Catherine Zeta-Jones (in Maria Lucia Hohan). Now that you know our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your top looks, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.
