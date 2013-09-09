Pick Your Favorite Runway Look From Fashion Week with Our A-List Tool
Want to try your hand at being a fashion editor? You can pick your top five runway looks from the latest spring/summer 2014 shows from Fashion Week with our new Fashion A-List Runway Edition! These five glamorous looks from the runway scored spots in the ranks of our very own A-List Top 5: Alexander Wang, Monique Lhuillier, Victoria Beckham, Peter Som, and Prabal Gurung. Now that you know our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your top looks, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.
