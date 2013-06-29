Pick Your Favorite Outfit of the Week with Our A-List Tool

It's time to play fashion editor! We've picked our Fashion A-List this week, which includes the stunning looks that secured the top spots in our Look of the Day section. Our top 5? Jessica Chastain (in Lanvin), Hayden Panettiere (in Giorgio Armani), Sarah Jessica Parker (in Marc Jacobs), Camilla Belle (in CH Carolina Herrera), and Olivia Palermo (in a white-button down with khaki shorts). Now that we've told you our picks, tell us who made your top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your five fave looks, then share your lineup with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.
