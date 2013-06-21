Pick Your Favorite Outfit of the Week with Our A-List Tool

InStyle Staff
Jun 21, 2013 @ 5:30 pm

It's that time again -- we've picked our Fashion A-List of the week! These five glamorous looks from around town topped our list of favorites and landed on the top spots in the Look of the Day section: Diane Kruger (in Jason Wu), Beyonce Knowles (in Roberto Cavalli), Gwyneth Paltrow (in Prabal Gurung), Alexa Chung (in a button-down, pencil skirt look with a leather jacket) and Jennifer Lopez (in Christian Dior). Now that you know our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your top five looks, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.

