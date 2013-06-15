Pick Your Favorite Outfit of the Week with Our A-List Tool

Getty Images (2); WireImage (2); PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA
We’ve picked our Fashion A-List of the week! These five glamorous red carpet looks topped our list of favorites and secured top spots in our Look of the Day section: Anna Kendrick (in Donna Karan), Amy Adams (in Nina Ricci), Emma Watson (in a classic LBD), Taylor Swift (in Emilio Pucci), and Jennifer Lopez (in Tom Ford). Now that we’ve told you our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your top five looks, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.
