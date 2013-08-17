Pick Your Favorite Looks of the Week With Our A-List Tool
It’s that time again, pick your Fashion A-List from this week's celebrity sightings! These five glamorous looks from around town made InStyle‘s Look of the Day section and scored spots in our Top 5: Nina Dobrev (in J. Mendel), Lily Collins (in Cushnie et Ochs), Olivia Wilde (in Clover Canyon), Ashley Madekwe (in Diane von Furstenberg), and Jennifer Aniston (in Alexander McQueen). Now that you know our faves, tell us yours by making your own Top 5 with InStyle.com’s A-list tool. Visit instyle.com/instyle/a-list and pick your top looks, then share your picks with your fashion-savvy friends on Facebook and Twitter. Head to the A-list maker right now to get started.
