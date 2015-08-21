Demi Lovato Got a New Puppy, and We're Totally Obsessed

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Anna Hecht
Aug 21, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

No, that's not a pile of fluff in Demi Lovato’s most recent Instagram post—that’s her new puppy, Batman. And just the sheer size of the pooch—or, lack thereof—has us totally obsessed with him.

Snapping a pic of Batman next to her hand for comparison’s sake, Lovato introduced her new pup to the world on her Instagram on Thursday. "Ummm... guys.... meet Batman.....," she captioned the 'gram, in which the dog appears to be only a few pounds, if that. And, thanks to his size, Lovato will be able to take Batman anywhere she goes, from tours to dates with boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama

Ummm... guys.... meet Batman.....

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Nice to meet you, Batman! Since we can't actually have the adorable puppy for ourselves, we hope to see more of his cute little face via Demi's Instagram posts. And knowing the singer's dedicated social media habits, we'd say the odds are in our favor.

