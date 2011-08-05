Pia Toscano's So You Think You Can Dance Performance!

[vodpod id=Video.14591946&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

American Idol alum Pia Toscano performed her new single, "This Time," on the final four elimination episode of So You Think You Can Dance! Pia hit the high notes wearing a red blazer, sleek black pants and loads of sparkly chain necklaces. Check out the video of last night's performance, and tell us, who do you think of her post-American Idol style?

