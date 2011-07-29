Pia Toscano to Perform on So You Think You Can Dance!

American Idol fans, set your DVRs—Pia Toscano is appearing on So You Think You Can Dance next week! The Idol alum will perform her new single, "This Time," on the Aug. 4th episode (8/7c, Fox), during which viewers will find out which four finalists will compete in the season finale, TV Guide reports. Tell us, will you be tuning in?

