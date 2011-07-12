Pia Toscano: Her Post-American Idol Style!

Earlier this month, American Idol alum Pia Toscano announced that she inked a deal with Interscope Records, and now her first single is here! "This Time" (streaming at RyanSeacrest.com) is about bouncing back from a bad breakup, and the song showcases Toscano's impressive pipes. Toscano is currently touring with this summer's American Idol Live! tour, and sang the song live this week. What a bounce back from getting voted off the show in April! For more Pia, check out her latest red carpet snapshots in the gallery.

