Pia Mia Is the First-Ever Fashion Director of Madonna’s Material Girl Line

Four million Instagram followers, a friendship with Kylie Jenner, and a megawatt deal with Interscope Records will take you far these days. For 19-year-old singer Pia Mia, aka Pia Mia Perez, these impressive resume accolades are what caught Madonna’s attention, causing the queen of pop to tap the upcoming star as the first-ever Fashion Director for Material Girl, Madonna’s very own junior’s collection offered at Macy’s. She founded the company in 2010, inspired by her daughter, Lourdes Leon.

“When I heard that Madonna wanted me to be the first-ever Fashion Director of Material Girl, I literally died,” the teen said in a statement. “Madonna is so amazing, from her music to her style to her stage performances, she is the ultimate icon. I have so much respect for her and she’s really inspired me to have the same confidence that she has to wear whatever she wants to wear, or say whatever she wants to say, because she’s done it and made it so dope.”

That confidence will translate across campaigns to come (the first debuts this fall for back-to-school season), in which Pia Mia will of course star, along with a film produced by StyleHaul based on Madonna’s hit Truth or Dare documentary. For Madonna, the blonde has all of the It factors previous Material Girl campaign stars like Kelly Osbourne and Zendaya possess. “Her creativity, confidence, and unique sense of style make her a perfect addition to the brand,” Madonna added.

It’s safe to say that this is the icon’s way of passing the fashion torch.