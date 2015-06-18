These Photos Prove How We're All Turning Into Our Dads

If we were to raid our dads' closets, we'd probably find a collection of the following items: loafers, button-downs, running shoes, tons of belts, and possibly a fanny pack. It's pretty much the signature style among this group of men — dad clothes, we call it — but perhaps the guys who've raised us have been onto something all along. After all, some of our favorite bloggers rock the same pieces, just styled a little differently. Could it be that Dad's the most fashionable family member of them all?

RELATED: 25 Supersexy Outfits We Probably Wouldn't Let Our Moms Wear

The following photos at least make a pretty strong case. From Birkenstocks to baggy jeans, dad style — much like dad bod — is at an all-time high in the fashion world. Read on to see what we mean while you rethink that tie you're getting him for Father's Day. Clearly the guy already knows what he's doing.

RELATED: 25 Hilarious Fashion Girl Quotes You'll Want to Share With All Your Friends

1. Dad Jeans

Instagram/mija_mija

Who knew these babies were this comfortable?

2. Belting Everything

Instagram/pursenboots

It's a great way to add a little something extra.

RELATED: You Can Thank Your Mom For These 20 Bad Fashion Choices

3. Basic White Shirts

Instagram/pepamack

Who knew dad's go-to undershirts could be so versatile?

READ MORE: 16 Additional Photos That Prove We're All Turning Into Our Dads