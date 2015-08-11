Timeless Photos of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's Wedding to Go to Auction

With a global audience of 750 million, it’s safe to say that the 1981 televised wedding of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana would have likely broken the Internet had it been around to full capacity back then. And while lucky fans of the British royal family may remember the now-iconic event, one privileged follower will get to relive the glamorous affair. On Sept. 24, RR Auction will host a live auction event in Boston, where 12 firsthand images of the nuptials will be up for sale. “These never-before-seen photographs capture the candid and unrehearsed moments of the fairytale wedding,” auction spokesman Bobby Livingston said in a statement.

Photographed by the late Patrick Lichfield, the historical images (both in a glossy black and white and satin colored finishes) capture Diana and the family in their purest form. The above photo features the beauty holding then-5-year-old Clementine Hambro, her youngest bridesmaid, while walking with Queen Elizabeth II.

RELATED: This Is Why Kate Middleton Can Now Channel Her Inner Little Mermaid

RR Auction

Other snaps up for grabs include several of the wedding party (including Princess Anne, Princess Margaret, and Prince Andrew) as well as an image of the couple greeting citizens on the Buckingham Palace balcony, where the wedding reception was held and the photographs were taken. Fair warning: These treasured finds, which includes a letter of provenance from Lichfield’s assistant that identifies the people in each photograph, definitely won’t come cheap. Below, see more images from the collection, for which bidding begins at $300.

RR Auction

RR Auction

RR Auction

RR Auction

RR Auction

RELATED VIDEO: Prince George Turns 2 Years Old