Phoebe's Ending on Friends Was Almost Very Different 

Phoebe was always Friends’ lovable wildcard, but as it turns out, her story arc was something of a question mark in the writers’ room as well.

In an interview with RadioTimes, Friends co-creator David Crane revealed that they were initially unsure of whom Lisa Kudrow’s memorably quirky character should end up with. It came down to sweet and often physically unavailable scientist David (Hank Azaria) and endearing pianist Mike (Paul Rudd), with Mike of course emerging the victor. But the decision to pair Mike and Phoebe wasn’t always obvious.

“We didn’t definitively know [who she’d end up with],” Crane explained. As for Phoebe riding off into the sunset with her star-crossed scientist sweetheart, Crane said, “There was definitely a possibility of that.”

“They’re both amazing actors. I mean, both Paul and Hank are fantastic, and fantastic with her. We sort of went back and forth,” he went on. “I don’t even remember all the pieces that led to where we landed, but yeah, it could have gone the other way. Phoebe would have been great with either one.”

