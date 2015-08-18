We Found a Face Sunscreen You’ll Actually Want to Wear

I must admit, I haven’t always been the smartest about wearing sunscreen. Unless I was hitting the beach, I used to be one of those people who believed the SPF 15 in my makeup was enough to protect my skin. After interviewing multiple dermatologists on the importance of sun safety, however, I now know this is a total myth. The truth is we should all be using a product with an SPF of 30 or higher every single day, no matter the time of year. Determined to practice what I preach in my articles, I made it my mission to find a sunscreen that I wouldn't dread wearing, and Philosophy’s Ultimate Miracle Worker Multi-Rejuvenating Cream SPF 30 ($75; sephora.com) recently won me over.

Unlike other sunscreens on the market, this one offers “full spectrum” protection against skin damage and premature aging by not only targeting the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, but infrared and visible light also. I apply it in the morning after washing my face and have yet to be disappointed with the results. The buttery soft texture melts onto my skin and keeps me hydrated throughout the day without leaving a heavy or greasy feeling—qualities that are often hard to come by with a typical SPF.

At 26, I don’t have to worry about wrinkles quite yet, but I’m finding the age-reversing formula to be the perfect preventative measure and after only using it a month, I’ve already seen a difference in my complexion. My pores are less noticeable and my skin feels softer and has a healthier-looking glow to it. My favorite part in testing it, though, was last weekend. For the first time in awhile, my acne wasn’t acting up so I felt confident enough to wear it sans makeup to grab a couple drinks. Let’s just say I got carded (and the friend I was with didn’t).

