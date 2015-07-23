Philip Seymour Hoffman Would've Celebrated His 48th Birthday Today

Philip Seymour Hoffman's passing last February was a surprising and devastating shock. And just a couple weeks before his death InStyle caught up with the actor at the Sundance Film Festival. The Oscar winner, who would have turned 48 years old today, stopped by our pop-up portrait studio in Park City, Utah, not once, but twice—first to promote his film God's Pocket, which co-starred Christina Hendricks and directed by John Slattery, and second to sing praises for A Most Wanted Man, which also featured Rachel McAdams and Willem Dafoe.

"Phil was so easy and welcoming, and you know, I’d never met him before," Hendricks told InStyle during the shoot at the film festival. "I didn't know how he was going to be, but he was just great to work with. He was relaxed and nice."

‪For the two days he was in our studio, he was reserved. It reflected the demeanor he said he tried to keep on set. "We know each other outside of this. But there’s a job to be done," Hoffman told InStyle at the time. "There was not of a lot of laughter on set. Yes, you joke. But ‪ultimately you finish up and you think about the next thing."

‪Philip Seymour Hoffman is survived by his partner, Mimi O'Donnell, and their three children.

