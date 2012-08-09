Phelps and Lochte on Dancing with the Stars, Daniel Sunjata Added to Smash, and More

Image zoom Getty Images (3); Courtesy Photos (3)

1. Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps said they would be interested in Dancing with the Stars. [CBS]

2. The Devil Wears Prada's Daniel Sunjata just landed a gig on Smash. [Vulture]

3. Kaley Cuoco revealed that she's Proactiv's new face. [Us Magazine]

4. Heroic! Joss Whedon is in for the Avengers sequel and is behind a Marvel TV show. [EW]

5. What does your preferred nail polish brand say about you? [Racked]

6. Louise Gray designed Topshop's latest (sparkly) capsule collection. [Telegraph]