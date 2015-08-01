Get to Know PHASES, the Indie Band with the Coolest Music Video We've Seen Yet

Former indie-rock band JJAMZ is turning a new leaf, literally. Three years after putting out Suicide Pact, they’ve reformed under a fresh moniker. Now called PHASES, the group, which is composed of Z Berg (The Like), Jason Boesel (Rilo Kiley), Alex Greenwald (Phantom Planet), and Michael Runion, is back with a brand new sound.

Moving away from their indie-rock roots, their upcoming album For Life is decidedly modern. “The technology that we utilized to make this record and to play it like this really is something that could not have been done any moment before now,” said lead singer Berg when the band stopped by the InStyle offices recently. “That’s pretty exciting.” However, that doesn’t mean they’re not still influenced by the past. “Each of us has a different favorite decade, and so because of that there are so many influences from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s,” Berg said. “I think that the sum of our parts is much greater than us as individuals, and it creates something kind of new and different because all our tastes are so different and all of our influences are so varied.”

PHASES’s newest single “I’m in Love With My Life” encapsulates the band’s new era perfectly. “It was a good closing statement for making the record and a great opening statement to introduce the new us,” Runion said. So it was only fitting that they accompany the catchy single with an equally awesome music video.

Filmed entirely backwards, it’s a visual and logistical feat. The rad concept was created by Ethan Tobman, the man behind OK Go’s “The Writing’s on the Wall” music video, and to quote Berg, is “pretty psychedelic.” There are acrobats, skaters, and bikers dancing and moving around the band. There’s even a flying car. Tobman got the idea in his head to drop one from the sky, so he did. “Ethan wanted to smash a car, and all of us were like, 'That’s probably going to be impossible,' so he Craigslisted it, and the owner is like, ‘Please take care of it,’” Greenwald explained. Oops. Well, at least it will live on forever in their video.

Watch it below and be sure to check out their album For Life when it drops September 18.

