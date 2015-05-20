Pharrell Williams's Fourth Collection for Adidas Is Making Us Pretty Happy

In the past year, Stan Smiths have resurfaced as fashion’s trendiest and most comfortable sneaker. So who better than city slicking musician Pharrell Williams to introduce two new floral iterations of the classic street style staple?

Courtesy

RELATED: "If Cool Was a Person, It Would Be Pharrell," Says DVF

The rapper, singer, producer, designer, and all around “Happy” star has finalized his fourth limited-edition collection for Adidas Originals and this one’s unapologetically colorful. Inspired by a trip to Paris and vintage floral fabrics he discovered in the city’s Marché Saint Pierre, the offerings include unisex jackets (with Adidas’ signature three-stripe detailing) for $835 and matching reinterpretations of the Stan Smith (with Williams’ name marked on the heel) in two bold prints for $200 a pair. The first (above) comes in off-white with red, gold, and green tropical leaf prints and the other comes in turquoise with gold and pink embroidery (below).

Courtesy

And while we’re eager to add these pieces to our shopping carts, we’ll have to shop wisely. Only 200 jackets will become available when the collection drops in Adidas Originals flagships and on adidas.com May 30. Our calendars are marked.

PHOTOS: The Best Hats Pharrell Has Worn