Sign Pharrell Williams and Al Gore's Petition to Help Save Our Planet

Pharrell Williams and Al Gore have rallied together in hopes to unite the world in action against climate change through a global celebration of music. The goal is to get 1 billion signatures on the petition they plan to submit at the United Nations Climate Change Conference. [Paper Magazine]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Tom Hanks might be the right guy to portray pilot Captain Sully—who landed a distressed plane on New York's Hudson River in 2009—in the Warner Bros. film. [Variety]

2. This graduating high school class knows that players gonna hate, hate, hate—and that's why they decided to "Shake It Off" during a flash mob at graduation. [People]

3. Hey batter, batter! Cynthia Rowley tossed the ceremonial first pitch at her hometown's Chicago Cubs game. [WWD]

4. Practice safe texting. This University just added a texting lane on their stairs. [ABC News]

5. Meet the ambitious little girl who asked President Obama to put a woman on a paper bill. [Time]