Pharrell Williams Is Being Accused of Cultural Appropriation for His Holi-Themed Adidas Sneaker

Pharrell Williams and Adidas have come under fire for their new line that draws inspiration from Holi celebrations, with some people calling it cultural appropriation.

Holi, celebrated across India and Nepal, is an annual "festival of colors" bringing Hindus together to celebrate the start of spring by covering themselves in brightly-colored powder. In his Hu Holi collection, Williams drew on the vivid colors of Holi to create a line of colorful sneakers and clothes, which were pre-released on March 2.

Pharrell x adidas NMD Human TR 'Holi' pic.twitter.com/VZrpcsDu80 — SNEAKERHEAD (@SNEAKERHAVE) March 13, 2018

But following a trip Williams took to India to join in the Holi celebrations and promote his new line, people have criticized the artist for using Indian culture just for the sake of his fashion line.

The Hindu cleric and president of the Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed urged Williams and Adidas to rename the collection on his website.

Zed said Williams and Adidas "should have done some home work before taking Hinduism concepts frivolously and using them to make a fashion statement and sell shoes for mercantile greed, some of which contain leather."