PGA, SAG, and More Awards Season Parties: See the Photos!

It was a busy weekend in Hollywood! On Saturday night, stars like Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Nicole Kidman, and Naomi Watts celebrated the best producers in the industry at the 24th Annual Producers Guild Awards, the day before the actors joined together toast to their fellow actors at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards (including Jennifer Garner and Anne Hathaway). Click through to see more celebrity-filled parties!

— Jennifer Davis, with reporting by Brianna Deutsch and Carita Rizzo